Wichita man shot by home intruders during a robbery is expected to survive, police say

A Wichita man is expected to survive after being shot by home intruders early Thursday morning.

Police were called at around 3:40 a.m. to a shooting at a home in the 800 block of South Fern, near Kellogg and Seneca, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release. They found a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that two people went into the home, where they pointed handguns at the 59-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, Davidson said. The intruders stole property and shot the man. The woman ran away before police got there.

Davidson said that police do not believe the incident was random. He did not elaborate. Police also did not go into detail on what property was taken.

The department has not yet provided The Eagle with a copy of the case report. Those reports, which are public record, typically list any property that was damaged or stolen.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information on the aggravated battery and robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.