Crime & Courts
Wichita police investigate shooting that reportedly hurt one person Monday evening
The Wichita Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting that reportedly hurt one person.
First responders were called at around 5:49 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 1600 block of North Green, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. That’s near 17th and Grove.
Emergency radio traffic indicated one patient with a gunshot wound was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
