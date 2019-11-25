Wichita police investigate shooting that reportedly hurt one person Monday evening

The Wichita Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting that reportedly hurt one person.

First responders were called at around 5:49 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 1600 block of North Green, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. That’s near 17th and Grove.

Emergency radio traffic indicated one patient with a gunshot wound was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

