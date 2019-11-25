Fatal shooting in south Wichita motel parking lot likely drug related, police say

Wichita police have arrested three people — including a parolee — in a south Broadway motel parking lot killing that authorities say is likely drug related.

Timothy Austin, 55, of Wichita was found fatally wounded early Sunday at the Countryside Inn, 803 S. Broadway. Wichita police Capt. Brent Allred said Austin had lived at the motel off and on, as well as other places around town. At about 5:15 a.m. Sunday, he met a trio in the motel parking lot, got into a fight with them and was shot once in his upper body while he was standing outside of their vehicle, Allred said.

Austin died at a Wichita hospital shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police records. Allred said police think the fight and shooting are tied to drugs.

According to jail records, police arrested:

Bryant Damon Bailey, 49, of Wichita on suspicion of first-degree murder, a state department of corrections arrest and detain warrant and failure to comply in a 2019 traffic case

Robyn Leah Murphy, 52, of Wichita on suspicion of first-degree felony murder

Annette Williams, 60, of Wichita on suspicion of first-degree felony murder

None had a bond listed on the Sedgwick County Jail’s online inmate log Monday morning. They have not yet been formally charged with any crime.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Bailey is on parole in a 2018 attempted robbery case. He also has prior convictions that stretch back to 1987 for attempted aggravated sexual battery, attempted aggravated assault, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and making a false writing.

Williams has prior drug convictions, and Murphy has a criminal history that includes forgery and drug possession convictions, KDOC records show.