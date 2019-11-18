Man shot by Wichita police at McDonald’s drive-through pleads guilty to carjacking

The passenger in a stolen Jeep who was shot by a Wichita police officer while in a McDonald’s drive-through two months ago has pleaded guilty to a federal carjacking charge.

Zachary Ausdemore, 30, of Wichita, pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to one count of carjacking, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release. In his plea, Ausdemore admitted that he confronted a couple on Sept. 10 and threatened to kill them if they didn’t give him the keys to their SUV.

He faces up to 15 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 at sentencing, which is scheduled for Feb. 3.

The incident stemmed from a police chase of a stolen Jeep that started with an officer-involved shooting at a McDonald’s drive-through in north Wichita. Police were called that morning by a man who reported his brother’s stolen Jeep was at the restaurant at 21st and Amidon.

Responding officers demanded that the three people inside the Jeep get out, but instead the driver turned toward an officer and accelerated, according to court documents. The officer said he feared personal injury and fired three rounds. Ausdemore, who was the front-seat passenger, sustained a gunshot wound to his arm.

A police chase ended when the Jeep crashed. The driver and a backseat passenger were arrested in the area. They were identified as James Stanford, who was shot in his leg, and Ausdemore’s girlfriend, Daphne Hays.

But Ausdemore eluded capture at the scene of the crash. Police said he then stole an SUV from a couple who went outside to watch the chase, leading to the carjacking charge. Ausdemore then led police on a chase of the Honda CR-V that ended when the vehicle got stuck in a muddy field, where he was arrested.