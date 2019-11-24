Crime & Courts
Wichita police investigate deadly shooting in parking lot of South Broadway motel
Wichita police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death in the parking lot of a South Broadway motel early Sunday morning.
First responders were called at around 5:15 a.m. to a shooting at Countryside Inn, a motel about a block south of Kellogg at 803 S. Broadway. Police department spokesman Officer Kevin Wheeler said a 55-year-old man had a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Law enforcement has not publicly identified the man.
Investigators determined the man was shot once in his upper body while involved in a “disturbance” with a group of people in the parking lot, Wheeler said. No other injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
