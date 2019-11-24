Wichita police arrest murder suspect in stabbing of 28-year-old woman

A Wichita man is now a murder suspect after a woman was stabbed to death over the weekend.

Jason Leigh McCaleb was arrested by Wichita police on Saturday on suspicion of intentional and premeditated first-degree murder, jail records show. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

He has not been charged in Sedgwick County District Court as of Sunday morning, records show.

Police were first dispatched at around 4:10 a.m. Saturday to a cutting call at a home in the 2400 block of South Washington, department spokesman Officer Kevin Wheeler previously said. They found a 28-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Law enforcement has not identified the victim.

Wheeler had said a 44-year-old man who police found at the home was being interviewed by detectives that morning. He said the killing was not random, but did not elaborate.

McCaleb, a 44-year-old man, was booked into jail that afternoon, arrest records show. He was arrested at the same house where he lives in the 2400 block of South Washington.