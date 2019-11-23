Crime & Courts

Woman found stabbed in south Wichita dies from injuries

File photo

A 28-year-old woman died Saturday morning after being taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds, the Wichita Police Department said.

A police news release from the Police said that officers responded to a cutting call around 4:10 a.m. at a home in the 2400 block of South Washington. There, they found the woman inside the home with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

“A 44-year-old male, who was contacted at the residence, is being interviewed by detectives,” the release said. “There were no other injuries, and this was not a random incident. This incident remains an active investigation.”

