‘I am a mother, please don’t do this’ victim pleaded in Wichita stabbing, police say

The man suspected of stabbing a woman in a random attack in northeast Wichita last month admitted to the crime in jail calls after his arrest, according to police.

The admissions came in a series of jail phone calls made by Wade Aaron Dunn, 30, who prosecutors have charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of a 28-year-old woman who was loading laundry into her vehicle parked in her own driveway.

“They should have a picture out saying hey, this is the guy who (expletive) did it,” Wade said in one of the phone calls, according to an affidavit filed in Sedgwick County District Court. Wade had been discussing over the phone whether his mug shot had been released and “if his face is all over the news.”

“They’ve had this (expletive) all over the news all (expletive) week, they’re definitely going to have my face on the news every time I go to court now,” Wade said in another call, which police think was made to his girlfriend.

The details of his calls, as well as other information on the investigation, were revealed in an affidavit written by a WPD detective in support of attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charges. The partially-redacted document was released by a judge on Monday.

Police first responded at around 11:57 a.m. Sept. 23 after someone called 911 to report his neighbor had been stabbed in the 7400 block of East 17th Street North. The woman was taken taken to Wesley Medical Center for emergency surgery.

The woman later told police that she was walking back into her house after loading laundry into her vehicle parked in her driveway when she heard someone running up behind her. She turned around and saw a man pointing a knife at her.

Without saying anything to her, he started his attack. The man stabbed her, and they both fell to the ground. She tried to kick him as he continued stabbing.

“I am a mother, please don’t do this, please stop,” she told police she pleaded.

The woman told police that she was unsure why the man stopped stabbing her, but he did stop and run away.

Home surveillance video from across the street showed the attack lasted for about 17 seconds. A forensic nurse determined the woman suffered about 30 individual wounds, including to her head, neck, arms, wrists, legs and toes, the detective wrote in the affidavit.

The woman said she tried to call 911 herself, but she couldn’t because her cellphone was covered in blood. She went to another house and banged on the door, waking up a napping neighbor to get help. Police found her baby alone and unharmed inside her home.

Investigators found the attacker’s shirt, as well as a bent fillet knife and sheath in a storm drain that same day. But Dunn wasn’t identified as a suspect until Sept. 27, or four days after the attack, when the detective received three tips. The detective then found out that Dunn had failed to return to his halfway house on the day of the attack. The U.S. Marshals Service had issued a warrant connected to his escape from Mirrors Inc. Residential Re-entry Center.

He is also a documented in a WPD database as a member of the Insane Clown Posse criminal street gang.

A tip led police to Dunn’s location, where an officer knocked on the door.

“It was answered by a male who (the officer) immediately recognized as Wade Dunn,” the affidavit states. “Wade slammed the door shut. Due to the knowledge of the Federal Warrant and the violent nature of this crime, Officer Boyd kicked the door open and took Wade into custody just inside the front door.”

The shoes Dunn was wearing at the time of his arrest had a dried red substance on them, and police said they appeared to be the same shoes worn by the suspect shown in security camera video. He also had several cuts on the top of his right hand that were starting to heal. His mom told police that Dunn said his injuries and the blood on his clothes came from falling while playing basketball.

The detective reviewed three phone calls made by Dunn from the Sedgwick County Jail. In one of them, the woman believed to be his girlfriend asked “How are they going to prove it’s you?”

“Are you (expletive) serious?” Dunn responded, according to police. “They have DNA, how else do you think they would have arrested me in the first place.”

“I feel like they have blood on the shirt, they took picture of my hands, they know.”