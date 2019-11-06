Wichita police issue 52 tickets in 2 hours to drivers at Kellogg and Hillside

Police issued tickets to several drivers in east Wichita Wednesday morning.

The Wichita Police Department said officers wrote 52 citations during a two-hour traffic enforcement project at Kellogg and Hillside. The special enforcement ran from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The tickets included two drivers who were pulled over by officers for speeding in excess of 80 mph.

Police statistics show the intersection of Kellogg and Hillside is had the ninth-most accidents of any intersection in the city through the first seven months of the year.

