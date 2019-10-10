Wichita police issue 35 speeding tickets during Kellogg traffic enforcement

SHARE COPY LINK

Wichita police ticketed 35 drivers on Kellogg who were speeding Thursday morning.

Officer Charley Davidson said in a video posted to the Wichita Police Department’s Facebook page that a traffic enforcement was ongoing at Kellogg and Tyler. Patrol West and traffic unit officers, including motorcycle cops, were parked along the on-ramp to eastbound Kellogg.

“They’re looking for speeding violations, seat belt violations and distracted driving along Kellogg, just doing efforts to help keep the Kellogg corridor safe,” Davidson said.

In a followup post, police said that the morning assignment resulted in 35 speeding citations.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Kellogg, which also serves as U.S. 54 and U.S. 400 highways, is the most accident-prone road in the city, according to WPD data. Year-to-date statistics show that of the 10 intersections in the city with the most accidents, eight of them are along Kellogg. The intersection of Kellogg and Tyler is not in the top 10.