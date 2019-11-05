State prison officials searching for inmate who escaped from Wichita Work Release Facility

State prison officials are searching for an inmate who escaped from a minimum-custody facility in Wichita on Tuesday.

Kyle Ingels was listed as an escapee of the Wichita Work Release Facility at around 6:48 p.m. after he walked away from the prison, the Kansas Department of Corrections said in a news release.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

