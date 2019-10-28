Accused Wichita stabber set grandparent’s house on fire, threatened to kill mother

The 30-year-old Wichita man charged last Monday in the Sept. 23 stabbing of a woman has a criminal record that includes setting his grandparent’s Bel Aire house on fire at age 14 and threatening to kill his mother.

The Wichita Police Department said Wade Dunn stabbed the woman “multiple times” in a random attack in the 7400 block of East 17th Street, in northeast Wichita. Tips led to his arrest on Sept. 28 and charges for first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The victim spent at least a week in the hospital before being released.

Dunn has also been charged in federal court for escape from custody after he left a court-ordered halfway house the day of the stabbing and never returned.

Growing up, Dunn bounced back and forth between his mother and grandparents, court records show.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He was living with his grandparents in Bel Aire in 2003 when he set the house on fire with his grandfather inside, court records show. He had been home for less than a week from Liberty Juvenile Service & Treatment, where the grandparents said he was taken for “disruptive behavior.”

The fire caused $63,000 in damage, according to building permits from the Sedgwick County Appraiser’s Office.

It led to a conviction for aggravated arson and landed Dunn a three-year sentence at a juvenile facility.

After the fire, Dunn’s grandparents told the court he was being treated for mood disorder, “possibly bi-polar.” They said several family members suffer from this “affliction,” including his mother. They later said he “evidently” was bi-polar. He was also undergoing therapy for substance abuse as well.

He went to Atchison Juvenile Correction Facility where he escaped with a friend in 2004, Dunn’s grandparents wrote in an annual guardianship report. The next year, Dunn assaulted a corrections officer at the Larned Juvenile Correctional Facility that led to a battery conviction.

Dunn’s juvenile sentence for the arson ended in Oct. 2006, less than a month from his 18th birthday.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Dunn had seven convictions for theft, burglary and criminal threat, all in Sedgwick County and all after 2010.

His mother and grandmother filed protection from abuse orders against him in 2011.

The order said that on Feb. 11 — when Dunn was 22 — his grandmother asked him to move out because he was being “verbally abusive” and “said he would kill me.” He then went to his mother’s home and threatened to kill her.

KDOC records show Dunn absconded a few months after being released on parole in 2012. He absconded again after a different prison sentence. Again, only a few months after being released in 2016.

That is what eventually led to him being in federal custody. While serving a KDOC warrant in 2016, law enforcement found a loaded a .40 caliber Glock on Dunn, who was later sentenced 33 months in federal prison.

As part of the sentencing, Dunn was transferred to the Mirrors Inc. Residential Re-entry Center halfway house on July 11 to finish out the remainder of his sentence. It took him a few months to leave and not come back, court records show.