Wichita man suspected of stabbing woman charged with attempted murder

A Wichita man suspected of stabbing a woman in what police have called a violent and random knife attack has been charged with attempted murder.

Wade Aaron Dunn, 30, was formally charged Monday in Sedgwick County District Court with attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The charges stem from a Sept. 23 stabbing in northeast Wichita that seriously hurt a 28-year-old woman.

A judge issued a protective order prohibiting Dunn from contacting a witness in the case. He remained in the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Dunn was previously indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of escape from custody.

Federal prosecutors allege that Dunn left Mirrors Inc. Residential Re-entry Center in Wichita on an itinerary pass that morning and did not return that afternoon, as required. He had been at the halfway house since July 11 serving the remainder of his sentence in a separate case.

A surveillance video released by Wichita police showed a man walking along a street before running up a driveway behind what appeared to be an SUV with a door open. Police have said the man stabbed the woman multiple times, and that the attack was random. An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip helped lead to Dunn’s arrest.