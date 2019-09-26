New video from Wichita police appears to show stabber approach victim of knife attack

New video of Wichita knife attack appears to show stabber approaching victim This video released Thursday by the Wichita Police Department appears to show the man cops say is suspected of stabbing a woman with a knife on Monday. (Sept. 26, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This video released Thursday by the Wichita Police Department appears to show the man cops say is suspected of stabbing a woman with a knife on Monday. (Sept. 26, 2019)

Wichita police have released new video of the man suspected of stabbing a woman on Monday.

The video appears to show the man walking down the street before moving out of the frame of the camera. He then reappears, running in a crouched position from the back of what appears to be an SUV parked in a driveway with a door open.

“Please take a look at this new video reference Monday’s stabbing in 7400 block of East 17th Street,” Officer Paul Cruz said in a tweet. “If you know who this suspect is please call Det. Moses at 268-4407, call the See Something, Say Something at 519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.”

Police were first called at around 11:52 a.m. Monday to a report of an injured woman in that residential area, which is near 21st and Rock in northeast Wichita. They found a 28-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times with a knife. She had been outside a home near a vehicle.

Police said Thursday morning that the woman remained hospitalized in stable condition.

“Through this investigation at this point, with the evidence we have received, we believe this to be an unknown suspect and a random act,” Cruz previously said.

Law enforcement have described the attacker as a white man in his 40s who is 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds. He has short, brown or blond hair and a beard that was described as “scruffy.” He was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark camouflage pants. Anyone with information on this suspected stabber is asked to call 911 immediately.

