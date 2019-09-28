Wichita man arrested in random stabbing, police say

New video of Wichita knife attack appears to show stabber approaching victim This video released Thursday by the Wichita Police Department appears to show the man cops say is suspected of stabbing a woman with a knife on Monday. (Sept. 26, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This video released Thursday by the Wichita Police Department appears to show the man cops say is suspected of stabbing a woman with a knife on Monday. (Sept. 26, 2019)

Tips led to the arrest of a 30-year-old Wichita man early Saturday morning for the random stabbing of a 28-year-old woman on Monday, chief Gordon Ramsay said.

In a Saturday news conference: Ramsay said police arrested Wade Aaron Dunn on the 1000 block of South Main just after midnight. Dunn was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and a federal warrant.

Ramsay wouldn’t say what weapon was found on Dunn during the arrest. He also wouldn’t comment on whether police have recovered the knife used to stab the woman “multiple times.” He said her condition is improving but she remains in the intensive care unit at an area hospital.

The woman was stabbed before noon Monday in the 7400 block of E. 17th near Rock Road. Police said she was stabbed outside near her vehicle. During the week, police released two surveillance videos and a picture of a T-Shirt the man discarded after the stabbing.

One video showed the man, who was walking along the road, crouch down behind an apparent SUV before, it appears, running up to stab the woman. Ramsay said it doesn’t seem the woman and Dunn had any connection.

Dunn is being held without bond.

This story will be updated.