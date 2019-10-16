Crime & Courts
Police and FBI investigate reported bank robbery in northeast Wichita
Law enforcement officers are investigating a reported bank robbery in northeast Wichita.
Officers were called at around 3:21 p.m. Wednesday to a reported bank robbery in the 2100 block of North Bradley Fair, near 21st and Rock, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. No injuries were reported. Both the Wichita Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation have been notified by dispatchers.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
