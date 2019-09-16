Crime & Courts
Wichita police look for woman who robbed Fidelity Bank near 21st and Rock
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Police are looking for the woman who robbed a northeast Wichita bank Monday afternoon.
Officers were called at around 2:40 p.m. to Fidelity Bank, 2111 N. Bradley Fair Parkway, near 21st and Rock, the police department said in a news release.
Bank employees reported that a woman handed a note to a teller indicating that she had a gun, Officer Charley Davidson said. The teller gave money to the woman, who then ran away.
No injuries were reported.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation described the robber as black, in her mid-20s with a slender build, wearing a black hoodie, skull cap and black basketball-style pants with white stripes and buttons.
Anyone with information on the case or who knows the identity of the suspected robber is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Comments