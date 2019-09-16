Wichita police look for woman who robbed Fidelity Bank near 21st and Rock

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Police are looking for the woman who robbed a northeast Wichita bank Monday afternoon.

Officers were called at around 2:40 p.m. to Fidelity Bank, 2111 N. Bradley Fair Parkway, near 21st and Rock, the police department said in a news release.

Bank employees reported that a woman handed a note to a teller indicating that she had a gun, Officer Charley Davidson said. The teller gave money to the woman, who then ran away.

No injuries were reported.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Federal Bureau of Investigation described the robber as black, in her mid-20s with a slender build, wearing a black hoodie, skull cap and black basketball-style pants with white stripes and buttons.

Anyone with information on the case or who knows the identity of the suspected robber is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Wichita Police Department needs your help regarding a bank robbery at Fidelity Bank, 2111 N. Bradley Fair today.

Please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407 with any information. The case number is 19C060381. pic.twitter.com/VnUvN6LkUO — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) September 16, 2019