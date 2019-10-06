Wichita police arrest murder suspect in deadly shooting at Magoos Bar and Grill

SHARE COPY LINK

Police have arrested a murder suspect in a deadly shooting at a south Wichita bar last week.

Booking reports show a Wichita Police Department officer arrested David Norman Pressley on Saturday and booked him into the Sedgwick County Jail at around 11:47 p.m. Pressley was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of drug possession and a state parole violation.

Police previously said investigators wanted to speak with Pressley about the shooting death of Damario Cooks after a birthday party fight in the parking lot of Magoos Bar and Grill.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

