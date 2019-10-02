Wichita police want to talk to this man about deadly shooting outside Magoos bar

SHARE COPY LINK

Wichita police are asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee who may have information about the shooting death of another parolee in the parking lot of a bar.

Homicide detectives want to speak with 42-year-old David Pressley about the killing of Damario Cooks, the Wichita Police Department said in a news release. Pressley has an outstanding arrest and detain order from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson asked that anyone with information on Pressley’s whereabouts call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

