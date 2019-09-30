Man killed in weekend bar shooting was on parole after serving sentence for 2007 murder

The Wichita Eagle

A 29-year-old Wichita man fatally shot during a brawl outside of a south side bar was on parole after serving more than a decade in prison for a 2007 killing.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Damario G. Cooks was paroled to Sedgwick County in February after serving a sentence for second-degree intentional murder and aggravated robbery. He died Sunday morning after he was shot outside of Magoos Bar and Grill, in the 2300 block of South Oliver, sometime before 12:30 a.m.

Wichita police Capt. Brent Allred said Cooks — whose first name was spelled Demario by police — was inside of the bar where a birthday celebration was taking place when a fight broke out. After the brawl spilled out into the parking lot, someone pulled a gun and fired several shots.

Cooks was hit and injured, Allred said. But he was gone by the time police responded to the scene, near Pawnee and Oliver.

“Cooks arrived by private vehicle at an area hospital with critical injuries,” police said. He died from his injuries there.

“This was not a random incident,” Allred said, noting that some of the people at the bar were documented gang members.

Police are still trying to determine how many of the bar-goers are in gangs and to what extent, if any, gang membership played a role in the fight and shooting, he said.

Allred said police found a second shooting victim at a home in the 1100 block of North Pershing. He had a gunshot wound to his arm and was taken to a Wichita hospital for treatment.

Allred said investigators have already identified several people involved in the fight and are working to find others. Anyone with information about the shooting and who was involved is asked to call in tips to the police department’s homicide section at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Wichita Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Crime Stoppers tips, which are given anonymously, can also be submitted online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and through the P3 mobile application.

Cooks’ killing is the city’s 23rd criminal homicide of the year, police said. There have been 27 homicides overall so far in 2019. Criminal homicides don’t include police-involved, self-defense or justified killings.