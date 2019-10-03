Pair of Wichitans sentenced to federal prison after four armed robberies

SHARE COPY LINK

Two Wichitans have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a series of armed robberies.

Savannah Cole, 22, was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to the Wichita robberies, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release. Kenneth W. Cade, 29, was sentenced last month to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty.

The pair admitted to committing four armed robberies, including two on Valentine’s Day, prosecutors said.

On Feb. 14, 2018, they robbed a Circle K convenience store at 515 N. Seneca and an Arby’s restaurant at 4308 E. harry. In the gas station robbery, Cade grabbed cash from a register as Cole pointed a gun at an employee. In the Arby’s robbery, Cade and Cole both went into the fast food restaurant, where Cade pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money.

In a Feb. 7 robbery of the C-Store at 837 S. Oliver, Cade served as a lookout as Cole pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money.

In the fourth robbery, Cade admitted to pointing a gun at an employee and demanding money on Nov. 22, 2017 at the Dollar General at 915. S. Glendale. Cole was also involved.