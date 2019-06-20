Wichita man pleads guilty to grabbing cash from register during Valentine’s Day robbery

Police say two Valentine’s Day robberies may be connected Police are looking for a man and woman who they say robbed and Arby's. The robbery may be connected to another robbery 20 minutes later. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police are looking for a man and woman who they say robbed and Arby's. The robbery may be connected to another robbery 20 minutes later.

A Wichita man has pleaded guilty has pleaded guilty to a pair of Valentine’s Day robberies in addition to two other armed robberies, federal prosecutors said.

Kenneth W. Cade, 29, pleaded guilty Wednesday to four counts of robbery and one count of carrying a firearm during a robbery, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release. In his plea, he admitted to four robberies.

Cade admitted that on Feb. 14, 2018, he robbed a Circle K convenience store at 515 N. Seneca and an Arby’s restaurant at 4308 E. harry. In the gas station robbery, Cade grabbed cash from a register as another person pointed a gun at an employee. In the Arby’s robbery, Cade pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money.

He also admitted to a Feb. 7 robbery of the C-Store at 837 S. Oliver, where he served as a lookout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the fourth robbery, Cade admitted to pointing a gun at an employee and demanding money on Nov. 22, 2017 at the Dollar General at 915. S. Glendale.

Co-defendant Savannah Cole, 21, of Wichita, is scheduled for a change of plea hearing Monday.

Cade’s sentencing is set for Sept. 6, and attorneys have recommended that the court sentence him to between 144 and 170 months in federal prison.