Birdshot fired from shotgun outside Kansas home hurt at least four people, sheriff says

A central Kansas sheriff’s office is investigating after at least four people were struck by birdshot early Sunday morning.

Deputies were called at around 2:45 a.m. to a shooting at a home about 3 miles southeast of Claflin, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir said in a news release.

Investigators determined there was a disturbance at the home during a social gathering, during which someone fired at least one round from a handgun into the air. People involved in the shooting left the area, but later returned at around the same time someone fired a shotgun from a vehicle, shooting into the crowd, the sheriff said.

At least four people were hit by birdshot, though none were seriously hurt, Bellendir said.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been announced, but Bellendir said suspects have been identified.