Civilian employee of Kansas sheriff’s office arrested on suspicion of rape, KBI says

A civilian employee of a Kansas sheriff’s office has been arrested on suspicion of rape, state law enforcement officials said.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Jimmy L. Hapes, 64, of Great Bend, on Wednesday in connection to an alleged rape on June 7, KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said in a news release. Hapes is a civilian employee of the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested at the address of the Barton County Jail.

The Great Bend Police Department had requested the KBI’s assistance on June 24 after the rape was reported to them, Underwood said. Hapes, who is a civil process server for the sheriff’s office, was placed on administrative leave after he was accused of the sex crime.

The Barton County attorney’s office is expected to prosecute the case, the KBI said.

