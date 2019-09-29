Deadly shooting happened in parking lot of south Wichita bar, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a south Wichita bar early Sunday morning.

Officers were called at around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting at Magoos Bar and Grill, 2304 S. Oliver, police spokesman Officer Kevin Wheeler said in a news release. Police found evidence of a shooting outside the restaurant, but they could not find anyone with gunshot wounds.

A short time later, the victim of the shooting showed up at a hospital, where he had been taken by a private vehicle, Wheeler said. The 29-year-old man had critical injuries and died at the hospital.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was inside the bar, and a disturbance occurred between several other males,” Wheeler said. “They moved into the parking lot, and multiple shots were fired, striking the victim. This was not a random incident, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers 316-267-2111.