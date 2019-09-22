Shooting at Wichita sports bar hurts two, police say. Sheriff’s deputy arrests suspect

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Local law enforcement have arrested a suspect in an early-morning shooting that hurt two people at a south Wichita bar.

Emergency crews were called at around 2 a.m. Sunday to a disturbance at Bourbon Street Sports Bar and Grill, 3863 S. Seneca, said Wichita Police Department spokesman Officer Paul Cruz. Police found a 30-year-old-man and a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Investigators identified a suspect and provided that information to other law enforcement agencies, including the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Cruz said.

A sheriff’s deputy later spotted the suspected shooter’s vehicle at Harry and Seneca, about 3 miles straight north of the restaurant, which is between MacArthur Road and the I-235 exit in south Wichita. After a traffic stop, the deputy arrested 52-year-old Felipe Barrientos II, Cruz said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Barrientos was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of aggravated battery with a firearm, where he remained Sunday evening in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.