Wichita police officer takes 4-year-old girl to hospital after early-morning shooting

A Wichita police officer responding to a shooting early Sunday morning took a child victim to the hospital in a patrol car instead of waiting for an ambulance, officials said.

“We are thankful for the officer’s quick response, because we know it assisted in getting quick medical attention to the 4-year-old, who suffered serious injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery,” said Wichita Police Department spokesman Officer Paul Cruz.

Emergency crews were first called at around 1 a.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 1500 block of Floberta Street, near 13th and Oliver in northeast Wichita, Cruz said. Investigators think as many as three shooters fired into a home multiple times.

No description of the shooters was available from police.

The 4-year-old girl was one of four people home at the time, and she was placed in a WPD patrol vehicle and taken to a hospital before paramedics arrived, Cruz said. Two adults were taken to a hospital by ambulance. The men, ages 23 and 25, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A 21-year-old woman was also home at the time, but she was not hurt.

Cruz said the shooting is not random, and at least one of the men who was shot is a documented gang member.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something Say Something hot line at 316-519-2282.