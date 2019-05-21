12-year-old Kansas boy critically hurt after accidentally shooting himself, sheriff says

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A pre-teen Kansas boy was critically hurt after he accidentally shot himself with a gun, officials said.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received a 911 call at around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday from a boy who said he had accidentally shot himself and needed help.

“The 12-year-old victim panicked and couldn’t tell the dispatcher his address,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “The dispatcher used the mapping system available within the 911 system and sent officers and EMS to where the system told her was the location. Prior to EMS and law enforcements arrival, it was determined the address was incorrect and the proper location was identified.”

The boy was taken to Phillips County Hospital then transferred to a hospital in Kearney via ambulance. He was in critical condition. An air ambulance could not respond due to weather, the sheriff’s office said.

“With school being out and many responsible children being left home alone, we encourage parents to first, secure firearms in your home and second, encourage your kids to stay calm in emergencies so they can properly communicate with us should they need to call for help,” the sheriff’s office said.