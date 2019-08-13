Girl playing in backyard shot in finger by teen who was firing on targets, police say

Girl playing in backyard shot in finger by teen The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old boy shot a 9-year-old girl’s finger on Aug. 12, 2019. The boy was aiming at targets in a yard while a neighbor was playing in her backyard. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old boy shot a 9-year-old girl’s finger on Aug. 12, 2019. The boy was aiming at targets in a yard while a neighbor was playing in her backyard.

A Wichita teenager is accused of accidentally shooting a girl while she was playing in her backyard next door.

Police were called at around 11:20 a.m. Monday to a shooting at a house in the 700 block of South Laura, near Kellogg and Washington, Officer Charley Davidson said. Officers found a 9-year-old girl who had a minor injury to her finger.

“The girl was playing in her backyard, heard two loud bangs, and then her finger was struck with some type of projectile,” Davidson said. “A juvenile male next door was then seen retreating back into a home with an object in his hand. As officers approached the next door home, a male exited armed with a silver handgun.”

Officers gave verbal commands, but the person went back inside the home, Davidson said. Police then called the people inside, and everyone came out without further incident. A gun was found during the investigation.

Three other children and one adult were at the home where the boy was arrested. Police did not say how the boy got the gun.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, criminal possession of firearm by juvenile, obstruction and an outstanding warrant. The boy, who booking reports show lives about a block away, was at the home with friends when the shooting happened, police said.

“It was a very minor injury, luckily, Davidson said. “We do not believe this 9-year-old was an intended victim. It appears through our investigation that the juvenile male had fired multiple rounds at some type of target in a yard. It is illegal to fire a handgun in the city limits.”

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the district attorney’s office.