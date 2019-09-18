Kansas man convicted of several child porn crimes is a registered sex offender

Wayne Benjamin Wasson, 59, Great Bend, was convicted Wednesday in federal court of several child pornography charges. He is a registered sex offender. KBI Public Offender Registry

A registered sex offender living in Kansas who was convicted more than a decade ago of a child pornography crime in Nebraska has been convicted of five more child porn charges.

Wayne Benjamin Wasson, 59, of Great Bend, was convicted by a jury in a federal court in Wichita, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release. The convictions include four counts of uploading child pornography to the internet and one count of possessing child pornography.

Wasson is listed on the Kasnas Bureau of Investigation’s Public Offender Registry with a prior conviction in 2007 for possessing child pornography. The case was from Lincoln, Nebraska. Records from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services show his prison sentence began in August 2007, and he was released in February 2009.

He was investigated again after Yahoo and Google detected child pornography originating from Wasson’s home, prosecutors said. Investigators said Wasson admitted to receiving child porn via Skype. They found child porn on his Skype accounts and his electronic devices.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13, and Wasson faces a fine of up to $250,000 and not less than 15 years in federal prison, prosecutors said.