Kansas pilot who made child porn while in the Philippines gets 84 years in prison

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A Kansas man who made child porn videos while having having sex with girls in the Philippines has been sentenced to over 84 years in federal prison.

The sentence was handed down Thursday in federal court to Anthony Shultz, a commercial helicopter pilot from Lindsborg, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

Shultz had pleaded guilty in July 2018 to three counts of producing child pornography. Each count carried a penalty of between 15 and 30 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

In his plea, Shultz admitted that he made videos while having sex with 12-year-old and 15-year-old Filipino girls. He took the videos home to Kansas and would sell them online. He said he gave money, food, clothing and computer equipment to at least one of the girls.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He also admitted to making child porn of an 8-year-old girl by having her mother expose the child’s genitals on a Skype live-stream.

Shultz had been charged with two counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place with a minor victim, two counts of sex trafficking of children, selling or buying children, three counts of producing child pornography, possessing child pornography and identity theft.

Authorities in the Philippines alerted the FBI to the case after interviewing a reporter who was making a documentary on cybersex abuse in the southeast Asian country. The reporter had paid Shultz for footage and provided it to a private nonprofit.