Paroled sex offender found dead in jail after new child sex crime charges, sheriff says

A paroled sex offender was found dead in his jail cell after he was arrested on new child sex crime charges, a Kansas sheriff said.

Gary A. Robbins, 58, of Hutchinson, was pronounced dead at 6:20 a.m. Friday at the Reno County Correctional Facility, Sheriff Randy Henderson said in a news release. Staff found Robbins unresponsive at 5:40 a.m. and were unsuccessful in reviving the inmate when they performed life-saving measures.

Robbins had been in jail after he was arrested on suspicion of a parole violation on Sept. 19, the sheriff’s release said. He was charged on Monday with sexual exploitation of a child and possession of media of a child under 18.

A preliminary investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation suggests Robbins’ injuries were self-inflicted, the release said. An autopsy will be performed.

Robbins had been on parole in Reno County since December 2017, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records. He had been in state prison from 1993 to 2016.

Sedgwick County District Court records show he pleaded guilty to rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, indecent liberties with a child and aggravated burglary after a July 1992 incident.