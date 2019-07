File photo

Federal agents are investigating a Tuesday afternoon bank robbery at a southeast Wichita grocery store.

The robbery happened at Intrust Bank, 5500 E. Harry, inside the Dillons store at Harry and Edgemoor, said Dixon Land, a Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesperson. The FBI is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

