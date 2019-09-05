Wichita man pursued after pulling a gun in McDonald’s parking lot, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A 22-year-old Wichita man remained behind bars Thursday with bond set at $100,000 after being accused of pointing a gun at a man the day before then leading police on a chase.

Wichita officer Charley Davidson said police responded to the McDonald’s at Harry and Hillside streets around 1:50 a.m. Police said Allan Omar Smith pointed a gun at a 34-year-old man in the parking lot during an altercation.

Davidson said Smith then led police on a high-speed chase over several miles in a 2002 Chevy Avalanche before giving up without incident near his residence in the 1800 block of N. Poplar Street.

Davidson said a handgun was found during the investigation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The suspect was arrested on several charges, including running stop signs and speeding, as well as aggravated assault, driving with a suspended driver’s license and fleeing and eluding.

Davidson said Smith was also arrested on an outstanding charge of aggravated burglary from an Aug. 28 incident in which he was accused of breaking into a home and stealing a cellphone.