Strangled Hutchinson woman dies from injuries, police say
A Hutchinson woman found Aug. 24 strangled and dumped unconscious in an alley died in a Wichita hospital Wednesday night, the Hutchinson Police Department stated.
Lt. Dustin Loepp said he expected charges to be upgraded for one of the two suspects in the case during a Thursday morning court appearance from attempted first-degree murder to first-degree murder. Loepp said the victim — 29-year-old Lora Beth Stratton — met 24-year-old Isaac Granville Ervin on a Facebook buy/sell/trade site after she posted about needing a place to store her belongings.
Loepp said, through their investigation, they believe Stratton was strangled in a nearby residence and then dumped in the alley.
Ervin’s girlfriend, 22-year-old Delshay Ronda Vinsonhaler, was arrested for reckless aggravated battery and felony obstruction in connection to the case.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
