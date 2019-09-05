Strangled Hutchinson woman dies from injuries, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A Hutchinson woman found Aug. 24 strangled and dumped unconscious in an alley died in a Wichita hospital Wednesday night, the Hutchinson Police Department stated.

Lt. Dustin Loepp said he expected charges to be upgraded for one of the two suspects in the case during a Thursday morning court appearance from attempted first-degree murder to first-degree murder. Loepp said the victim — 29-year-old Lora Beth Stratton — met 24-year-old Isaac Granville Ervin on a Facebook buy/sell/trade site after she posted about needing a place to store her belongings.

Loepp said, through their investigation, they believe Stratton was strangled in a nearby residence and then dumped in the alley.

Ervin’s girlfriend, 22-year-old Delshay Ronda Vinsonhaler, was arrested for reckless aggravated battery and felony obstruction in connection to the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated.