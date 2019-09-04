Crime & Courts
Teens arrested after assault on Hillside gas station employee
Two teenagers were arrested after the assault of a Hillside Street gas station employee Tuesday night and a third was picked up after all three were suspected of involvement in a robbery earlier in the day.
Officer Charley Davidson said two boys, ages 15 and 16, bought drinks around 5:45 p.m. from US Gas, 2601 N. Hillside Street. He said the “loitering” teens were asked to leave by an employee and returned around 6:20 p.m. and “battered the employee and damaged property inside.”
Davidson said they used a weapon and their hands against the 49-year-old employee, who had minor injuries.
The teens were arrested less than a block away at Dr. Glen Dey Park, 2801 N. Grove. The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery and battery, destruction of property and burglary. The 15-year-old was booked on suspicion of aggravated robbery, destruction of property, shoplifting and burglary.
The police report shows $25 worth of damage to items in the store, including a $20 mop.
Through the investigation, Davidson said, police discovered the teens and another 16-year-old boy were involved in the burglary around 1:30 a.m. at Westway MarketPlace, 2445 S. Seneca Street.
Davidson said the third teen was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He didn’t know what items were taken from Westway MarketPlace.
