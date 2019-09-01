KBI investigating in-custody death of 29-year-old prison inmate, KDOC says

What does a coroner do? What is an autopsy? A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the in-custody death of a state prison inmate.

Michael Jared Fancher, 29, was pronounced dead at around 2:11 p.m. Sunday, the Kansas Department of Corrections said in a news release. He was an inmate of Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy, the KDOC said. He was pronounced dead by staff of The University of Kansas Health System, Pawnee Valley Campus. The KDOC and KBI are investigating the death, per protocol when an offender dies in the custody of the prison system.

Fancher was serving a sentence from a 2018 Lyon County conviction for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, KDOC records show. He had previous convictions in Lyon County in a 2016 illegal drug possession case and a 2010 sale/distribute/cultivation of illegal drugs case.

