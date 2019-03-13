Wichita man was out of prison for less than a year before drug bust by police and ATF

A Wichita man has been charged after a drug bust less than a year after he got out of prison.

Monte Alford, 35, was charged with multiple crimes in federal court as part of a drug bust in December.

A special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives wrote in an affidavit that the ATF and Wichita police officers executed a federal search warrant at a home in the 700 block of South Greenwood on Dec. 18. That’s near Kellogg and Hydraulic, about two blocks west of the Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility.





During the search, law enforcement found a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin and a digital scale in a bedroom where Alford was sleeping, the agent wrote. Near the drugs they found suspected marijuana, a revolver, two stolen handguns, ammunition and packaging material.

Additional guns, ammunition and evidence of drug trafficking were found throughout the house, the agent wrote.

Alford, who also goes by the alias “Killa Tae,” was discharged from the Kansas Department of Corrections in January 2018. State prison records show he has prior convictions in Sedgwick County for drug crimes and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

Alford is charged in federal court with possession with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute heroin, five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to distribute meth. The charges were announced Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister in a news release.

Federal prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of five guns, ammunition and about $1,500 in cash.