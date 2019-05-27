Kansas parole violator escapes from Wichita Work Release Facility, prison officials say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Law enforcement officials are looking for a parole violator who escaped from a work release facility in Wichita.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said George Melvin Young Jr., 51, was declared an escapee from the Wichita Work Release Facility at 3:49 a.m. Sunday. He had been at the facility since March 13 and was serving time as a parole violator with a new sentence out of Sedgwick County. His most recent criminal conviction was in 2018 for theft.

Young was described by prison officials as a 6-foot, 200-pound black man with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Young is asked to call the Department of Corrections at 620-221-6660 ext: 56218, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

The Wichita Work Release Facility houses 250 minimum-custody male offenders.