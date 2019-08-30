Police patrol targeting impaired drivers this weekend

Watch as police officers narrowly escape being hit by drunk driver The Forest Hill Police Department in Texas released dash cam video of police officers narrowly being hit by a drunk driver last week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Forest Hill Police Department in Texas released dash cam video of police officers narrowly being hit by a drunk driver last week.

Wichita police will be on the lookout for impaired driving over the Labor Day weekend holiday.

Officer Charley Davidson said that officers will be participating in a special grant-funded enforcement targeting drunken and intoxicated drivers from Saturday night through early Sunday morning.

Two years ago, Wichita police arrested 13 people for driving while impaired over the holiday weekend, Davidson said. Last year, officers arrested 14 people.

A DUI check lane held near Old Town last month netted five arrests for intoxicated driving, police have said.

Davidson reminded anyone who plans to consume alcohol and travel to have a designated driver or call a transportation service, like Uber or a taxi.