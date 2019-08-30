Crime & Courts

Police patrol targeting impaired drivers this weekend

Wichita police will be on the lookout for impaired driving over the Labor Day weekend holiday.

Officer Charley Davidson said that officers will be participating in a special grant-funded enforcement targeting drunken and intoxicated drivers from Saturday night through early Sunday morning.

Two years ago, Wichita police arrested 13 people for driving while impaired over the holiday weekend, Davidson said. Last year, officers arrested 14 people.

A DUI check lane held near Old Town last month netted five arrests for intoxicated driving, police have said.

Davidson reminded anyone who plans to consume alcohol and travel to have a designated driver or call a transportation service, like Uber or a taxi.

