Wichita police officer arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of DUI

A Wichita police officer was arrested Friday night on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The officer was booked into Sedgwick County jail after the Mulvane Police Department made an arrest. The officer was off-duty at the time of his arrest, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release.

Wichita police did not release the officer’s name but said the officer was an 18-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department.

The officer will continue to be paid after the arrest. Davidson said he has been placed on “paid administrative assignment” while the case is investigated by Mulvane police. Wichita police will also do an internal review of the officer’s conduct, Davidson said.