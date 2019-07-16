Here’s how many drivers were stopped, arrested at weekend DUI check lane

Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop The City of Ferndale has released dash cam video showing an off-duty Michigan police officer driving the wrong way on a one way road before being stopped for a DUI.(Video by City of Ferndale Department of Police Media) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The City of Ferndale has released dash cam video showing an off-duty Michigan police officer driving the wrong way on a one way road before being stopped for a DUI.(Video by City of Ferndale Department of Police Media)

A DUI check lane held near downtown Wichita over the weekend netted seven arrests for driving under the influence, Wichita police said Tuesday.

Officer Kevin Wheeler said 315 vehicles were stopped between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Wichita police arrested five people on suspicion of intoxicated driving and the Kansas Highway Patrol arrested two others, he said.

One driver, 19-year-old Michael Tejeda of Wichita, tried to avoid the check lane at 200 S. Washington resulting in a police chase and crash.

Wichita police said Monday that Tejeda refused to stop his Chevrolet Tahoe at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday even after an officer flipped on his emergency lights and sirens. Tejeda sped off, first heading east on Douglas before making a U-turn to go back west. He crashed into a Ford Fusion and two empty parked cars when he allegedly ran a stop light at the Douglas and Washington intersection, police said.

Tejeda, the 18-year-old woman riding with him and the 20-year-old driving the Fusion were hospitalized with minor injuries, treated and released. Tejeda is facing aggravated battery, marijuana possession and flee and elude charges, police said Monday.

The check lane was funded through a grant from the impaired driver deterrent program and was held in collaboration with other local law enforcement agencies, police said last week.