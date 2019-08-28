Wichita police SWAT team engaged in standoff at the same Riverside house as one last night

Wichita police block off roads in the area of the 1100 block of North Amidon as a SWAT team is engaged in a standoff Wednesday evening. The Wichita Eagle

A Wichita police SWAT team is engaged in a standoff at the same home where an overnight standoff ended with no arrests.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said a SWAT team was called Wednesday evening to the 1100 block of North Amidon for a police standoff.

A Wichita Police Department spokesman said the standoff is connected to a standoff at the same house Tuesday night.

Officer Charley Davidson described that case as a “negotiations incident” in a media briefing Wednesday morning.

Police went to the area at around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday stemming from an incident that happened at around 11 a.m. Officers were called that morning to a disturbance at a home, where a 52-year-old man was “experiencing a mental health crisis in a disturbance with his elderly parents,” Davidson said.

Officers contacted man and observed he was armed with a handgun. He lives at the house, Davidson said.

Police incident reports show case filings for resist or obstruct arrest and violation of a district court order. The summary states that a 90-year-old man reported his son had violated a protection from abuse order and barricaded himself in the basement.

“Officers investigated and determined that no one was threatened, no one was in danger and a felony crime had not been committed,” Davidson said. “Officers then cleared that scene.”

But they were called back around 5:15 p.m. The man was home alone and “again experiencing a mental health crisis and threatening property damage to the home,” Davidson said. Officers responded, and “due to the previous situation, a WPD negotiation team and WPD SWAT team were activated to assist.”

Over the next several hours, police tried to get the man leave his house, but he refused, Davidson said.

“In consultation with a lead prosecutor, it was determine the behavior did not meet the threshold of a felony crime. Officers cleared the scene and we will be following up with the family and further mental health resources for the male.

“This is an example of the difficult situations that officers face each and every day, especially when addressing the ever-growing issues regarding mental health.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.