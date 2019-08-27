Burglars tried to steal Wichita bait shop’s ATM, but it was bolted down, cops say

Wichita burglars try to take bolted down ATM: Crime Stoppers Crime Stoppers ICT released this security camera video of three burglars who tried to steal an ATM that was bolted down at P & P Seed & Bait in north Wichita on Aug. 22, 2019. Tipsters can call 316-267-2111. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crime Stoppers ICT released this security camera video of three burglars who tried to steal an ATM that was bolted down at P & P Seed & Bait in north Wichita on Aug. 22, 2019. Tipsters can call 316-267-2111.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding three burglars who tried to steal an ATM from a north Wichita store.

Wichita police were called at around 8 a.m. Thursday to a burglary in the 1900 block of East 21st Street, just off of I-135, police reports show. Property was damaged, but nothing was stolen.

The burglars had broken in through a glass door at P& P Seed & Bait at around 4:12 a.m. and tried to take the ATM, Crime Stoppers said. They quickly left when they found the cash machine was bolted down.

Security camera video released by Crime Stoppers shows the three burglars running through the store. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

