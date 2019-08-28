Pregnant woman who was shot isn’t cooperating with investigation Wichita police say that a boyfriend and his pregnant girlfriend are not fully cooperating with an investigation after the woman was shot by an intruder at their home late Tuesday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita police say that a boyfriend and his pregnant girlfriend are not fully cooperating with an investigation after the woman was shot by an intruder at their home late Tuesday night.

Police were called at around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting in south Wichita, Officer Charley Davidson said. They found a 22-year-old pregnant woman with a gunshot wound to her arm at a residence in the 1600 block of South Battin, near Harry and Oliver.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was still hospitalized as of Wednesday morning, Davidson said.

Investigators determined the woman and her boyfriend, a 29-year-old man, were in their apartment when “several males forcibly entered the apartment, a disturbance ensued and a shot was fired,” Davidson said. One round hit the woman, and the suspects ran away.

“Involved individuals have not shared all the facts of what has occurred, limiting information to investigators in determining all the circumstances of what has occurred,” he said. “This is not believed to be a random incident.”

Davidson referred to the case as an aggravated battery. Police reports classify the case as an aggravated robbery and state that the victims reported two people stole property from them.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.