Minor injuries reported after vehicle rear-ends school bus in southwest Wichita

Five people were reported to have minor injuries after a school bus was rear-ended in southwest Wichita on Monday, officials said.

Emergency crews were called at around 2:45 p.m. to an injury accident at Meridian and Dora. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said five people had minor injuries and Wichita police are investigating.

Emergency radio traffic indicated another vehicle rear-ended the school bus and that several students were on board at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.