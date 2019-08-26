Kansas school bus driver failed to yield before crash that hurt 12 children, KHP says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The driver of a school bus and the students on board were hurt in a northwest Kansas crash early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called at around 7:40 a.m. to an injury accident at the intersection of county roads I and 25 in Cheyenne County, about 5 miles south of Bird City, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. The wreck involved a school bus that was knocked onto its driver’s side, Trooper Tod Hileman said in a tweet.

Investigators determined the 2018 Chevy bus was southbound on County Road 25 and a 2008 GMC Canyon was eastbound on County Road I. The bus driver failed to yield the right of way to the pickup, causing the truck to collide with the passenger’s side of the bus, the crash report states.

The bus overturned and landed in a ditch. Everyone on board was taken to Cheyenne County Hospital in St. Francis to be treated for their injuries, KHP said.

The 32-year-old woman driving the school bus and 11 children, ranging in age from 5 to 13 years old, sustained minor injuries. A 12th child, a 7-year-old girl, sustained a suspected serious injury. The 20-year-old man driving the pickup had minor injuries.

The bus was from USD 103 Cheylin, a hospital spokesperson said in a news release, and the school district notified parents.