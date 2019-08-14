Two jailed in fight and shooting that began at home, carried over to busy street

Police search for suspect in south Wichita shooting Officer Paul Cruz of the Wichita Police Department said one person was shot in south Wichita, KS, after a rolling disturbance between two vehicles. Two of three suspects have been arrested. (Aug. 13, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Officer Paul Cruz of the Wichita Police Department said one person was shot in south Wichita, KS, after a rolling disturbance between two vehicles. Two of three suspects have been arrested. (Aug. 13, 2019)

Police arrested two people in connection with a fight and shooting that started at a south Wichita home Tuesday evening then continued on a busy street about a mile away.

Wichitans John Murphy, 18, and Arienna Harwood, 19, were booked into The Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of several crimes in connection with the events. Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said a fight started when a ‘90s model BMW carrying Harwood pulled up to a house that Murphy was visiting in the 1700 block of South Glenn at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Davidson said Murphy and two teens at the home fought with the people in the BMW, which included Harwood and her two young boys, a 22-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl.

During the fight, Davidson said Murphy fired a gun several times at the BMW, striking the 22-year-old man in the car in the head.

The BMW drove off but quickly wrecked into the garage of a vacant home nearby.

After a family member picked up the people in the BMW, they saw the people from the South Glenn home at Harry and McLean. Davidson said the two groups fought a second time in that area.

When officers arrived at Harry and McLean at about 6:05 p.m. in response to a shooting report, they found the wounded 22-year-old and had him transported to a Wichita hospital for treatment. The 22-year-old’s injuries are non-life-threatening, Davidson said.

Several people were questioned and Harwood and Murphy were arrested.

Davidson would not say what the two groups were fighting about but said they are acquaintances.

“This investigation is still ongoing. The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office” for prosecution, Davidson said.

“This was not a random incident,” he added.

Murphy was jailed on suspicion of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling and theft, online booking records show.

Harwood was jailed on suspicion of aggravated child endangerment, battery and theft.