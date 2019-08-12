Two-month targeted enforcement in Wichita nets nearly 1,000 violent criminal arrests

Wichita police and U.S. Department of Justice announce Public Safety Partnership Officials from the Wichita Police Department and U.S. Department of Justice spoke at a news conference about the launch of the National Public Safety Partnership, which is aimed at reducing violent crime. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Officials from the Wichita Police Department and U.S. Department of Justice spoke at a news conference about the launch of the National Public Safety Partnership, which is aimed at reducing violent crime.

Law enforcement involved in a two-month long initiative targeting violent crime in Wichita arrested nearly 1,000 offenders and took more than 80 guns and more than $835,000 in illegal narcotics off of the city’s streets.

The effort, dubbed “Operation Triple Beam,” comes as Wichita police have sought ways to combat a violent crime rate that’s risen steadily since 2014, to about three times the national average and more than triple the state average last year.

In June and July, the Wichita Police Department worked with federal, state and other local law enforcement officers to nab and jail violent offenders, many of whom were wanted on warrants, the police department said Monday in a news release announcing the initiative. In addition to the arrests and firearms and drug seizures, the agencies also confiscated more than $142,000 in cash, police said.

More details on the initiative and its results will be released at a news conference set for 2 p.m. Monday at Wichita City Hall.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay, in the news release, praised Kansas Senator Jerry Moran for his attention to the city’s crime rate, saying the senator “was instrumental in bringing the resources of our federal partners to Wichita to combat violent crime.”

Moran also helped the city win a spot in the National Public Safety Partnership, a highly-tailored three-year program that draws on federal resources and training to reduce violent crime in areas where it’s well above national rates. In launching the partnership last month, officials hinted that the local focus will include crime trend and forensic firearms analyses, drug use and police calls involving mentally ill people.

The police department since last year has also taken other steps — making staffing changes and testing a gunshot detection system in some neighborhoods, among them— that have helped curtail the crime rates year to date.

Involved in “Operation Triple Beam” with the police department were the U.S. Marshals Service, the Kansas Department of Corrections, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“There is no doubt that the dramatic decrease in crime is a direct result of the hard work that was done by all of the partners in this effort,” Ramsay said.