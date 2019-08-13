One person hurt in shooting between vehicles in south Wichita, police say

Police search for suspect in south Wichita shooting Officer Paul Cruz of the Wichita Police Department said one person was shot in south Wichita, KS, after a rolling disturbance between two vehicles. Two of three suspects have been arrested. (Aug. 13, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Officer Paul Cruz of the Wichita Police Department said one person was shot in south Wichita, KS, after a rolling disturbance between two vehicles. Two of three suspects have been arrested. (Aug. 13, 2019)

Update:

Wichita police said the third suspect has been found.

Original story:

Wichita police have arrested two suspects and are searching for a third person in connection to a Tuesday evening shooting that hurt one person.

Police were called at around 5:45 p.m. to a reported disturbance with a weapon in the 1700 block of South Glenn, Officer Paul Cruz said. As officers were responding, a second incident was reported about a mile away at Harry and McLean. Police found one person at the intersection with a gunshot wound to the upper part of their body.

That person was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Cruz said.

Investigators determined the shooting victim had “some sort of dispute” with three young adults starting on South Glenn, Cruz said. The case appears to be a rolling disturbance between occupants of two vehicles as the drivers traveled east. During the dispute, at least one shot was fired. The nature of the dispute is unknown.

Two suspects in the shooting have been arrested, Cruz said, and a weapon was found at the scene. Police were searching for a third as of 7 p.m. A Kansas Highway Patrol airplane was circling the area assisting in the search.

Police said the shooting was not a random incident and there is no public safety concern.